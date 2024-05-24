  • Menu
Chipmaking sector likely to enjoy longer-than-expected boom: Report

Chipmaking sector likely to enjoy longer-than-expected boom: Report
The chipmaking sector's upside cycle may last into the first half of next year and possibly beyond that time, giving a boost to the country's exports

Seoul: The chipmaking sector's upside cycle may last into the first half of next year and possibly beyond that time, giving a boost to the country's exports, a report from the Bank of Korea said on Friday.

The global chipmaking sector rebounded early last year on the back of a boom in artificial intelligence, and its rising cycle may last longer than expected, the report said.

Demand for semiconductors may continue to increase from the server, mobile and personal computer sectors, but supply may be relatively limited, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

"The global chipmaking sector's upside cycle will help the country's exports of chips, which in turn will boost the country's overall exports," it said.

