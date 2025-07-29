Student Unions Demand Immediate Suspension of DTO Over Fatal School Bus Accident and Alleged Collusion with Private School Managements

Gadwal: In a serious allegation that has sparked public outrage, student union leaders have accused the District Transport Officer (DTO) of Jogulamba Gadwal of turning a blind eye to illegal and unsafe practices by private school bus operators, thereby endangering the lives of students and the public.

The incident that triggered the protest occurred today in Baligera village of Aiza Mandal, where a bus belonging to Loyola High School allegedly caused the tragic death of a local man named Mukkayya. According to eyewitnesses, the man died on the spot after being hit by the school bus. The student leaders have attributed this fatal accident to the negligence of the school management and lax enforcement by the DTO.

Key Allegations by Student Unions:

School buses without valid insurance, permits, and road tax are freely flying on public roads.

The District Transport Officer is allegedly ignoring these violations and allowing private school vehicles to operate without checks.

The bus involved in esterday's accident reportedly had no insurance, yet it was allowed to operate—a lapse directly attributed to the DTO.

The school managements allegedly claim immunity, stating, "No officer can question us," due to backing from the DTO.

Public speculation is rife that private school managements are bribing transport officials, enabling them to flout rules with impunity.

Student Leaders Submit Formal Complaint:

In response to these concerns, student union representatives, including:

Kuruv Pallayya – State Leader of BRSV and District Coordinator

Vaman Palli Rangaswamy – State Assistant Secretary of USFI

Haleem Pasha – District President of PDSU,

Harish – Student Activist

have lodged a formal complaint with Additional District Collector Sri Lakshmi Narayana at the District Collector’s office, demanding the immediate suspension of the DTO.

Public and Student Outrage:

The student leaders condemned the DTO’s failure to act against gross violations, especially when lives are at risk. “Despite clear evidence of violations—lack of permits, no insurance, unpaid road taxes—the DTO continues to protect school bus operators,” they alleged.

They called today’s accident “an unfortunate and avoidable tragedy caused by systemic negligence,” and demanded stringent action against both the school management and transport officials.

The issue has sparked widespread discussion among the public, with many expressing frustration over the unsafe conditions in which private school buses operate in the district.

The student unions have vowed to escalate their protest if immediate action is not taken, stating they will not remain silent while student safety and public accountability are ignored.