Dulquer’s ‘Kaantha’ gets teaser launch

Dulquer Salmaan's most awaited period film ‘Kaantha’ has created a strong buzz with its intriguing first look posters. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, this Tamil-Telugu bilingual stars veteran actor Samuthirakani in a pivotal role, while Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead opposite Dulquer. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under the banners of Spirit Media Private Limited and Wayfarer Films Private Limited. On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, the makers released the teaser of the film, which has further heightened expectations.

The intimacy between versatile actor Chandran and veteran writer-director Ayya at the beginning of their careers gradually eroded as they rose to fame. Ayya made his first horror film ‘Shantanu’ around a powerful heroine. Chandran, who had become a star, gradually took over the project. He changed the script to suit his image and even changed the title to ‘Kaantha.’

Set in 1950s Madras, this thriller is gripping with emotional intensity. The sets and costumes vividly reflect the period. Director Selvamani Selvaraj has crafted the story brilliantly.

Dulquer Salmaan impresses with his commanding screen presence. Samuthirakani has proven her stature as a veteran filmmaker. Bhagyashree Borse makes a strong impression.

Dani Sanchez Lopez's excellent cinematography beautifully recreates the atmosphere of the 1950s. Ramalingam's art direction further enhances the visual grandeur. Jhanu Chanthar's music elevates the film’s intensity. Tamil Prabha has provided additional screenplay, while Llewelyn Anthony Gonsalves’ editing keeps the narrative engaging.

The teaser has generated major excitement and raised expectations for ‘Kaantha,’ which is set for a grand theatrical release on September 12th.