Christmas Gift for PUBG New State Players - Find How to Avail

Christmas is here, and everyone is in festive and celebratory mode. Many people have already received their Christmas presents from Santa, while some are in line. And to surprise PUBG New State players, the creators of the game have reported that Santa has arrived and brought gifts. The only thing PUBG New State players need to do to get the Christmas present is to log in today, December 25. Upon logging in, players can receive all three weapon tier tokens. It can be noted that the last day to claim the tokens is December 31.

PUBG New State shared on their official Twitter account to report the same. "Ho ho ho! Santa has arrived in PUBG: NEW STATUS with goodies for all Survivors on the Nice list! Make sure to log in on December 25 to receive all 3 weapon tier tokens! The Last day to claim them is December 31! 24:00 (UTC) ", he tweeted.





PUBG New State also previously informed its players that they can claim 6 chicken medals by redeeming the coupon code: WINTERHOLIDAY. Players may note that the code will expire on January 10, 2022, and can be redeemed by visiting the PUBG New State redemption site at https://newstate.pubg.com/redemption.



"'Tis the season for family and friends, good food and stories, and PUBG: NEW STATE! Redeem the coupon code to claim 6 Chicken Medals! Wrapped present - Coupon Code: WINTERHOLIDAY - Link: https://newstate.pubg.com/redemption. Coupon code expires on January 10, 23:59 (UTC)," it tweeted.





He has also reported that the new Bug Man costume is now available in Royale Chests until December 30. "Fear me mortals! Because I'm Insect Man! Be a one-man plague in the new Insect Man costume. Available on Royale Chests until December 30!" PUBG New State tweeted.



Additionally, the game has said that few players face issues with certain PUBG New State weapon skins and costumes. On its official website, the game read "Hello Survivors! We are aware of the issues that some Survivors are currently experiencing with certain costumes and weapon skins in PUBG: NEW CONDITION."

According to the information provided, the PUBG New State bugs consist of an issue with the Insect Man M16A4 weapon skin where the bullets do not hit where you are aiming, an issue with the Skull King costume for female characters, among others. The game has also reported that it will undergo an update in January 2022, in order to correct these errors. Take a look at PUBG New State Weapon Skins, Costume Bugs:

PUBG New State Skins

1. An issue with the Insect Man M16A4 weapon design where the bullets do not hit where you are aiming.

2. An issue with the Insect Man Kar98 weapon design where abnormal texture sometimes appears in the red dot sight.

PUBG New State Costumes

1. An issue with the Skull King costume for female characters where the effects of the costume are displayed abnormally in the lobby.

2. Disguise effects appear normally in a match.