Chrome for Android Gets Smarter Text Zoom, Image Descriptions and Real-Time AI Captions

Google is making browsing and accessibility more seamless on Android with a fresh set of updates for Chrome and TalkBack. The most user-facing change? Chrome for Android now lets you zoom in on text without disrupting the layout of a webpage — a long-awaited improvement for mobile users.

Previously, enlarging content on a page also zoomed in on images and menus, often causing formatting issues. With the latest update, users can simply slide to increase text size alone and apply it either per page or across all websites. To access the new Zoom feature, just tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of Chrome and adjust the text size slider.

On desktops, Chrome’s Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tool also gets a boost. It now automatically detects and processes scanned PDFs, making it easier to highlight, copy, search, and even use screen readers with these documents. The feature was earlier available in beta but is now widely rolled out for desktop users.

Google is also improving accessibility on Android by deepening Gemini AI’s integration with the TalkBack screenreader. TalkBack can now do more than just describe what’s on screen — it can answer detailed follow-up questions about an image. Users can ask about colours, materials, or even what other elements appear in the photo. According to Google, this functionality helps provide "more contextual and nuanced information" to users with visual impairments.

Another major update is the launch of Expressive Captions, a feature that brings real-time captions to most apps on Android phones. These AI-generated captions don’t just display spoken words, but also convey how they’re said — for instance, distinguishing between “no” and “noooooo.” The feature can also identify sounds like whistling or throat-clearing, making digital interactions even more immersive.