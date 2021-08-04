Chromebooks to include the Google Meet app by default

Chromebooks will now include the Google Meet app by default, a new emoji picker was added in the latest update



Thanks to the new coronavirus pandemic, people have started to trust video conferencing applications such as Google Meet, Zoom, MS Teams, Cisco and others, more than ever and although most offices are looking to call their employees to return to the office, the trend is unlikely to reverse quickly. These apps have seen a massive increase in users since the pandemic forced everyone to stay indoors. More than a year later, companies are working to add these video features to their top software offerings: Apple is improving FaceTime later this year, Microsoft is integrating Teams directly into the Windows 11 taskbar, and now Google. has announced that Google Meet will be pre-installed. on all Chromebooks and will not need to be downloaded separately.

The company also announced that its Chrome OS for Chromebooks will also receive a new emoji picker, allowing users to quickly choose the one they want with a keyboard shortcut. The shortcut key for finding your favourite emoji is now Search + Shift + Space or Home Key + Shift + Space. It will allow users to quickly find and insert an emoji in any text field on the Chromebook.

Google also says that it recently partnered with Zoom to bring a new and improved version of the app to the Play Store that would offer faster performance, use less disk space, and come with all the new service features that were added to Windows and macOS. applications such as live transcripts and meeting rooms. Chromebook users should also be able to access a new background masking feature that looks like it could be useful for work-from-home setups.