ChromeOS 130 Update Brings Quick Insert, Focus Mode, and Enhanced AI Tools

Google's latest ChromeOS 130 update, rolling out today, brings exciting new features like Quick Insert, Focus Mode, Welcome Recap, and additional AI enhancements. Chromebook Plus models equipped with neural processing units (NPUs) receive exclusive updates, including an advanced recorder app with AI capabilities, enhanced microphone and camera effects, and Gemini AI tools such as “Help Me Read” summaries.

This major update introduces Quick Insert, a new tool that allows users to quickly add emojis, GIFs, links to recently visited sites, and even AI-powered content suggestions via a menu. On most Chromebooks, Quick Insert can be accessed by pressing the launcher key or Google button + F. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is the first to feature a dedicated button for Quick Insert, and future Chromebook models are expected to include similar shortcuts.

Focus Mode helps users minimize distractions by enabling Do Not Disturb and setting scheduled work times. Additionally, Welcome Recap, an optional feature, provides a summary of recent activity, allowing users to reopen apps and tabs swiftly, returning them to their last workflow in no time. ChromeOS 130 is designed to streamline multitasking and enhance productivity, with new tools to make work on Chromebooks even smoother.