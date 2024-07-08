CMF Phone 1 Launch in India: How to Watch and What to Expect

CMF is set to unveil its much-anticipated first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, in India today. This event marks a significant milestone as tech enthusiasts eagerly await to see what the new device offers. Known for its innovative approach, CMF is teasing the market with features like interchangeable accessories and covers, adding an extra layer of customization for users.

CMF Phone 1: How to Watch the Launch Livestream

The grand debut of the CMF Phone 1 will be broadcast live at 2:30 PM IST on CMF's official YouTube channel . Additionally, real-time updates are expected to be shared across CMF's social media platforms. For those keen on catching every detail, it's advisable to tune in a few minutes early to ensure you don't miss any part of the launch event.

CMF Phone 1: Expected Specifications and Price

In the days leading up to the launch, various leaks and teasers have shed light on the expected specifications and pricing of the CMF Phone 1. According to industry insider Yogesh Brar, the CMF Phone 1 is rumoured to be priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, with potential discounts available when using certain bank cards. There's also speculation about an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version, which might be priced at Rs 17,999 after similar bank discounts. However, these prices are not yet confirmed and will be officially disclosed during the launch.

As for the device specifications, the CMF Phone 1 is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. It's expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which should deliver robust performance for everyday tasks and more demanding applications.

One of the standout features could be the inclusion of a microSD card slot, allowing users to expand the internal storage by up to 2TB. Camera enthusiasts may find the dual rear camera setup appealing, which is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel front camera is expected.

Security features might include an in-display fingerprint sensor, adding convenience and enhancing the overall user experience. Powering the device could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly top up their phone's battery when needed. Furthermore, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to run on the latest Android 14 OS right out of the box, providing users with up-to-date software features and security updates.

Today's launch of the CMF Phone 1 is highly anticipated and is set to provide a detailed look into the device's capabilities and pricing. With its promising features and competitive price point, the CMF Phone 1 aims to make a significant impact in the Indian smartphone market. Be sure to catch the livestream to witness the unveiling of this exciting new device.