CMF Watch Pro 2 India Launch on July 8: All Details

CMF by Nothing is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of its Watch Pro 2 in India on July 8. The smartwatch is already listed on Flipkart, set to go on sale at 2:30 PM. While complete details are yet to be disclosed, here's a roundup of the information available so far.



The upcoming launch event will see CMF by Nothing introducing a trio of new devices in India: the CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and the Watch Pro 2. The Watch Pro 2 has been teased on social media, with the company providing glimpses of its design and features. Recently, CMF shared a sneak peek on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the smartwatch's design and some of its watch faces. One key highlight is its aluminium alloy body, ensuring both durability and a premium look.

CMF Phone 1: Design and Features of CMF Watch Pro 2

CMF by Nothing emphasizes making high-quality design accessible while focusing on essential product functionalities. The teasers suggest that the Watch Pro 2 aligns with this vision. The smartwatch features a round bezel with a matching round crown, finished in a sleek grey palette. The watch face blends grey with black, white, and orange accents, creating a modern and stylish look. Confirming the premium build, CMF has announced that the watch will have an aluminium alloy body.

One of the standout features of the Watch Pro 2 is its extensive collection of watch faces. CMF has revealed that the smartwatch will offer over 100 different variants, allowing users to customize and build their preferred watch face. This high level of personalization is likely to appeal to a wide range of users.

CMF Phone 1: Expected Price in India

The original CMF Watch Pro was launched at Rs 4,499, and the Watch Pro 2 is expected to be priced similarly. While a slight increase is possible, it is unlikely to exceed this range. The official price will be revealed at the launch event on July 8.

CMF Phone 1: A New Challenger in the Market

In addition to the smartwatch, CMF by Nothing is making its debut in the smartphone market with the CMF Phone 1, which will also launch on July 8. This device is expected to be a strong contender in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment, likely to feature a powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC or Dimensity 7050 chip. This positions it as a formidable competitor against other smartphones in this price range. Notably, the Oppo Reno 12, featuring the same chip, is priced around Rs 44,000 in Europe and is anticipated to be similarly priced in India.

The upcoming launch of CMF by Nothing's new devices, especially the Watch Pro 2, is generating significant excitement. With its stylish design, customizable watch faces and expected competitive pricing, the Watch Pro 2 is set to make a strong impression in the Indian market. Watch for the official launch on July 8 to get all the details and make your purchase on Flipkart.