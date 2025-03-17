Coding Ninja collaborates with IITM Pravartak to Announce Professional Certification Courses for Working Professionals

Coding Ninjas, a subsidiary of InfoEdge Group, a leading edtech platform, has announced the launch of a series of professional certification courses in collaboration with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, to upskill working professionals with certification courses. The first course, Full-Stack Web Development is specifically designed for working professionals and graduates, aiming to provide them with accessible, high-quality tech education that enables individuals to upskill in the rapidly evolving tech landscape

The growth of the technology industry has significantly increased the demand for skilled professionals. To meet this need, organizations and educational institutions are launching targeted programs. According to reports, fields such as Full-Stack Web Development, including both front-end and back-end programming, have seen a 45% year-over-year increase in demand.

The rapid expansion of India's technology sector has significantly increased the demand for skilled professionals. To address this need, both organizations and educational institutions are introducing specialized programs. According to reports, the surge in e-commerce and the fintech industry has led to a 30% year-over-year increase in job hiring for Full-Stack Developers. Furthermore, projections indicate that the demand for full-stack developers will grow by 17% by 2033, surpassing many other tech roles.

The Professional Certification programs offer learners aiming for their first tech job as developers a unique opportunity to experience IITM Pravartak world-class education, along with access to its extensive network and ecosystem. This exposure connects learners to industry leaders, academic experts and invaluable career opportunities. The programs’ advanced curriculum is co-designed by faculty from premium institutes such as IIT and Coding Ninjas, ensuring top-tier academic standards. Learners will benefit from expert-led sessions, guest lectures by faculty from IIT and other premium institutes and immersive campus experiences, including onboarding and graduation ceremony at IITM Pravartak.

In addition, the Professional Certification programs offer a range of exclusive benefits. The AI-infused curriculum ensures that learners are prepared for the industry needs of the future. Learners will also have access to quick personalized one-on-one doubt support for concept clarity, hands-on case studies & projects to foster industry readiness, exclusive job board access, resume writing support, and mock interviews, providing real-world insights and enhancing learners’ confidence in securing job placements.

Dr M J Shankar Raman, CEO, IITM Pravartak said, "Our collaboration with Coding Ninjas for the Professional Certification Programs at IITM Pravartak reflects our commitment to provide students with industry-relevant skills and also to ensure that they are well-equipped to succeed in the global tech landscape. This program will significantly improve students' competitiveness, equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in the fast-paced tech environment.”

Balamurali Shankar, CKO, IITM Pravartak, added, “We are excited about the opportunity these Professional Certification Programs bring to students. Partnering with Coding Ninjas allows us to enhance the learning experience with practical coding expertise, bridging the gap between theory and real-world application.”

Ankush Singla, Co-Founder & CEO of Coding Ninjas said, “We are excited to announce that IITM Pravartak has partnered with Coding Ninjas to offer various Professional Certification programs for Learners looking for first and working professionals. With a curriculum approved by IIT faculty, expert-led sessions, and alumni status benefits, this program culminates in a graduation ceremony at IITM Pravartak. Seize this opportunity with passion and commitment, and let’s embark on a journey of growth, success, and limitless potential together.”

The applications are currently open for new batches of the Full-Stack Web Development Professional Certification program, which has a duration of nine months. Graduates will receive a Professional Certificate from IITM Pravartak upon completion.

For more details on course structure, eligibility, and application processes, visit www.codingninjas.com or https://iitmpravartak.org.in/