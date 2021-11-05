Coming Soon: OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition to Launch in India

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition is expected to hit Indian store shelves soon. Before the official launch, OnePlus has announced the arrival of a new smartphone through social networks. It has not been explicitly said what this could be, but the company shared an image of the Pac-Man game hinting at the arrival of a Pac-Man-themed version of the new OnePlus Nord 2. As the name suggests, the next phone is expected to be. be a revamped version of the OnePlus Nord 2. The phone was also leaked before and is anticipated to come with a Snapdragon chipset. OnePlus Nord 2, the successor to OnePlus Nord, was unveiled in India in July this year.



The Chinese smartphone company took to OnePlus India's Twitter and Instagram networks to share an image of the Pac-Man game with the words "coming soon." The phone is believed to be the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition that was recently leaked. Meanwhile, insider Paras Guglani via Twitter has suggested the next phone's chipset. According to him, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset present in OnePlus Nord 2. However, the company has not revealed any specs or features of the next edition. yet.





Something you definitely won't 🙄 at is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/X0bcyIxEgY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2021





To remind, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in July this year as the company's first phone with a MediaTek SoC. The phone features a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone's specs include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, a triple rear camera setup headed by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65.

In India the phone is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.