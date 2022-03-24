Confirmed! Nothing Phone 1 smartphone to launch with Qualcomm chip later 2022

Nothing has officially confirmed the Nothing Phone(1) smartphone, powered by a Qualcomm chipset and run on the new Nothing OS platform. However, the company has set a summer launch schedule for its first smartphone, so the wait continues. We also don't know what hardware model Nothing will use from Qualcomm in this device.



Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, says he wants to build a compelling alternative to Apple. "Nothing's product ecosystem will be open and different," he added, speaking at the launch event. He also referred to the smartphone ecosystem as mundane and hopes that Nothing could bring a dose of freshness to the market for consumers.

Carl says that Nothing OS will use the best features of the standard Android platform. He also talked about the fast and fluid software, which is similar to what OnePlus has delivered with its OxygenOS over the years, something Carl knows all too well. In addition, the Nothing phone (1) receives three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

Carl also talked about the iconic design that the Nothing phone will adopt, showing some of the examples with the dialer app and voice recorder. He even showed the demo of how the recording app captures the sound. But Nothing is opening up the ecosystem to third-party brands, with Carl specifically mentioning AirPods and Tesla. He also said that the Nothing OS launcher would be available for select smartphones. The hype has been created, established, and continues, as the Nothing (1) phone only has a name and association to refer to at this point.



