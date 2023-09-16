Crossbeats Launches Monarch, a Premium Smartwatch in the Regal Series for the business-class people

Crossbeats, India’s top consumer technology brand, launched its latest revolution, the Monarch Smartwatch. The Monarch Smartwatch, which is a perfect mix between business and trendy design, is set to massively redefine the smartwatch empire.









Priced at INR 2999, The Monarch Smartwatch sets a new standard for smartwatches, offering a remarkable blend of style, functionality, and cutting-edge technology. It is available in four different colours: Black, Gold, and Silver with Green Bezel and Silver. The Monarch's dual-tone ceramic bezel and stainless-steel strap offer a sophisticated look for every occasion. Its 1.43”(3.63cm) AMOLED Display, Sharp 360 x 360 Resolution with a brightness of 700 nits, provides a crystal-clear viewing experience even in direct sunlight, and it's always on display, adding a splendid feature to the watch.





The Monarch Prides itself on seamless connectivity with Advanced Bluetooth Calling powered by ClearCommTM technology. It features an eccentric voice assistant, enabling users to multitask effortlessly. With a battery playtime of up to 10 days and 20 days on standby, powered by a 240 mAh battery, the newly launched Monarch Smartwatch keeps you miles away from recharging trouble. A hardcore sporting yet dapper design makes Monarch the unique Smartwatch for the new-age millennials. Its aerospace metal case and the water resistance feature watch guarantee durability. Powered by AI health tracking and 125 sports modes, it keeps you fit and tracks real-time progress. Plus, the device has a voice assistant authorized with Siri and OK Google integration. Fitness enthusiasts will be pleased with the AI data tracking, which provides real-time workout metrics for over 123+ activities.





Monarch also houses over 150+ fashionable watch faces to match your mood and vogue. Adding to more on this premium smartwatch, Monarch boasts the 4th gen biosensor chip capturing accurate data of heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, and sleep patterns.





Mr. Abhinav Agarwal, Co-founder of Crossbeats, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are excited to introduce the Monarch smartwatch, which offers a unique combination of style and functionality to the working professionals. Our team has put immense effort into designing a product that not only looks premium but also delivers top-notch performance, making it the ultimate smartwatch experience for our customers." For more information and to purchase, visit Crossbeats.

