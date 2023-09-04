Crossbeats Revolutionizes Road Safety with the RoadEye Dash Cam

India's pioneering consumer electronics brand launched its newest product, ROADEYE DASH CAM, which comes with a variety of sophisticated features tailored to the needs of millennial drivers. The RoadEye Dash Cam comes with 360-degree view (Both front & rear), Anti–theft feature, G-sensor protection, lane deviation alerts, and a lot more exciting features to enhance your travel experience.

Witness every detail with the HD 1296P Dual Recording that will capture every twist and turn with the robust front and back cameras powered by Sony IMX, ensuring a complete view of your surroundings. The 3-inch LCD Touchscreen gives you instant access to your recordings and allows you to easily navigate and relive them in exceptional detail. Low light levels become a thing of the past thanks to the Pro Night Vision and 6-Glass Wide Angle Lens, which ensure quality recording even in poorly lit environments.

G-Sensor Protection with AI-powered detection of impacts and seamless recording envelops you in safety. With real-time alerts from the brilliant ALDATM (Accidental Lane Departure Alerts) and FOCATM (Forward Object Crash Alerts) technologies, you may safely navigate the road.







The Parking Monitor with an Anti-Theft feature eliminates parking accidents and theft issues. To ensure you are always ready for the road ahead, enjoy the freedom of continuous recording with Loop Recording & 24/7 Safety, which automatically overwrites older films at a certain time window. With the help of Timelapse Video, you can turn your routine journey into an exciting clip of the video for social media.



The Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam embraces convenience with its advanced wireless connectivity. The KACAM App turns into your road captain, allowing you to easily control, track GPS, and share recordings through WiFi. Not only that, but OTA Support keeps your device updated with the most recent improvements, guaranteeing you always have access to cutting-edge capabilities.

On the launch of its newest product, Mr Abhinav Agarwal, Co-founder of Crossbeats, commented, “We've reimagined road safety by seamlessly integrating smart technology into the driving experience. Our newly launched RoadEye Dash Cam does more than just capture memories; it also gives drivers access to cutting-edge capabilities that improve their driving experience and avoid unwanted traffic violation tickets.”

The Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam, which retails at a tempting INR 6999, is set to completely rethink how we think about driving safety. RoadEye will be available on Amazon from September 4th onwards and will eventually be available elsewhere, including the official website.

About Crossbeats- Crossbeats is an Indian consumer technology brand for the new Indian youth, offering smart tech products that constantly push the boundaries of science, art, engineering, and technology. Founded in 2015 by Abhinav and Archit Agarwal, the Bangalore-based Crossbeats offers smart watches, wireless earbuds and headphones, and true wireless products. The brand has sold a million units of its products in 2022 and plans to increase production by 45% locally by 2024.