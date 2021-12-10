December 10 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 10, 2021. Let's begin...

How to Lock WhatsApp Chat on an Android device in Pictures

This is the best way to protect your WhatsApp messages so others don't read them without your consent.

Windows 11 Taskbar to Bring Back the Weather Widget

Microsoft is putting the popular weather widget back on the Windows 11 taskbar. These changes are expected to roll out in a Windows 11 update in 2022.

Elon Musk Thinking of Quitting his Jobs, to be an Influencer

In a recent tweet, Musk said that he is "thinking about quitting his job and becoming a full-time influencer," also asking people for their opinion of him.

Meta and Instagram Implement Custom "Year in Review" Features

Meta has implemented "Year in Review" features for Facebook and Instagram. On Facebook, users can share their personalized "Year Together" card, highlighting the friends, feelings, places, and people that mattered most to them in 2021.

Google Play Games is coming to PC next year

A Google Play Games app will be available in 2022, created by Google to enable Google Play games to run on Windows laptops, tablets, and PCs.

Among Us is getting a Virtual Reality version

The social cheating game Among Us is being adapted to virtual reality. Launch on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR and SteamVR

A Strategy Game from Dune is Coming to PC in 2022

Dune: Spice Wars is a new real-time strategy game for PC that is set in the Dune universe. It will be available in early 2022.