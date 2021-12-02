December 2 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 2, 2021. Let's begin...

Qualcomm Unveils its New Windows PC Chip - Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is the world's first 5nm Windows PC chip. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 will offer 5G speeds up to 10Gbps, and also supports Wi-Fi 6E with speeds up to 2.9 Gbps.

Apple may have an issue with the iPhone supply and demand

Apple is hinting to its iPhone 13 component suppliers that it may not order as many units as expected as there is a drop in demand, as per a Bloomberg report. Chip shortage may not explain everything.

Qualcomm unveils Nintendo Switch with Xbox Game Pass support

The Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform is intended to enable more portable devices similar to Nintendo Switch. Here are all the details.

Jack Dorsey's Square is now known as Block

The parent company of Cash App and Tidal co-founded by now-former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is now known as Block. Block says there will be no organizational changes due to the new name, although the company's Square Crypto initiative will be shifted to Spiral.

Windows 11 Taskbar, Start Menu Gets Updates

The Windows 11 taskbar and Start menu are getting some changes in current versions from the developer. Multitasking users will be happy with the new changes.

Now connect with people on LinkedIn in Hindi

Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday unveiled a user interface in Hindi, with the goal to support 600 million Hindi language speakers globally.

"Air purifiers are going to be a game-changer in the near future", says Dr Pralhad Prabhudesai- Lilavati Hospital Mumbai

I believe air purifiers are going to be a game-changer in the near future. They certainly serve an important function in stores, salons, hospitals, and other congested areas.