Windows 11 Taskbar, Start Menu Gets Updates

The Windows 11 taskbar and Start menu are getting some changes in current versions from the developer. Multitasking users will be happy with the new changes.

Windows 11: You either love it, or you hate it. Since its launch in October, the operating system has mixed responses to its changed aesthetics, including the controversial taskbar and new Start menu. Both items are now undergoing some changes in the current developer builds. No, you still can't drag and drop files into apps on the taskbar, but the changes provide hope.

The first change concerns the taskbar itself. With Windows 11, Microsoft limited the ability to display the date and time widget on multiple monitors. The new build now allows users to have the date and time widget on various monitors, just like Windows 10. I wonder why Microsoft removed it in a few builds?

Windows 11 taskbar, Start menu get updates

Along with the taskbar, the Windows 11 Start menu also receives tweaks to improve its usefulness. For example, users will be able to choose whether they want to see more apps pinned to the Start menu or more recommended apps. Users currently see the Start menu split in half with pinned apps and recommended apps and files based on usage.

Microsoft is also phasing out the old Control Panel in favour of the new Settings app. "We have moved advanced sharing settings (such as network discovery, file and printer sharing, and public folder sharing) to a new page in the Settings app under Advanced Network Settings," says Amanda Langowski, Program Director. Microsoft's Windows Insider.

While these changes make Windows 11 more accessible, Microsoft has yet to address the most popular concern among PC users: drag-and-drop in taskbar applications. This was present with the Windows 10 builds, and Microsoft decided to remove it with Windows 11 for now. Unfortunately, multitasking users have had trouble adjusting to this limitation.



