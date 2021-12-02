Qualcomm unveils Nintendo Switch with Xbox Game Pass support

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for mobile gaming devices. This chip is destined to generate more devices similar to Nintendo Switch but with more advanced functions; almost on par with the Steam Deck. A developer kit in collaboration with razer showcases Qualcomm's concept of future Android-based handheld devices that can also play Xbox quality.



Yes, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform is compatible with the Android operating system platform and can be used to stream games from your Xbox console, PC or use Xbox Game Pass titles through cloud gaming services. The portable development kit created in collaboration with Razer is a proof of concept; manufacturers can go crazy with their implementations.

Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform designed for mobile gaming



Qualcomm hasn't shared many details about the chip itself. All we know is that the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 supports Wi-Fi 6E, 5G connectivity, and low latency connections at home. Although the chip is supposed to power handheld game consoles, Qualcomm considers it suitable for powering smart TVs, smart TV devices, and micro game consoles.

At this time, the use of Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 with Android is recommended as most of the games are available on the Android platform. However, other operating system platforms, such as Steam OS, can also make use of this chip to power their portable consoles. The chip can support gaming at up to 144fps and gamers can even connect 4K displays for better experiences. There's even camera support to aid live streaming during gaming sessions.

The Handheld Developer kit that was demonstrated at the event ran on the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform. Qualcomm. You get all the features of the chip, but combine them with a 6.65-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a USB-C display port and is compatible with Snapdragon Sound, a 1080p webcam, and a 6000 mAh battery to power it all.