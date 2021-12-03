December 3 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 3, 2021. Let's begin...

Google is reconsidering its return-to-office plans

Google is reconsidering its return-to-office plans, saying that its American employees will not have to adopt a hybrid work model starting January 10.

Moto G51 May Launch on December 10 in India: Expected Price, Specifications

After making the G31 official, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company is set to launch the Moto G51. We expect the company to unveil the Moto G51 in India on December 10.

Apple Announces App Store Best Apps and Games for 2021

The theme of Apple's App Store was 'connection', and the company has also listed some apps that underscore the theme socially, personally, and professionally.

Twitter users complain of suddenly losing followers

Officially Twitter has not commented on the reason for this, but it appears that the platform has run a cleanup campaign to get rid of bots and, most likely, inactive accounts.

Google's Next Big Smartwatch: Codename Rohan

Google's smartwatch codenamed "Rohan" to launch soon. The Google smartwatch is said to be round in shape with no physical bezel while using proprietary watch straps.

Google Search adds new tools to help find doctors

Tech giant Google is adding new tools to Search to make it easier to navigate the US healthcare system.

Tesla officially moves headquarters to Texas

Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla has officially moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.