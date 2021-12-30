December 30 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 30, 2021. Let's begin... Throwback 2021: Tech Innovators we Lost in 2021 - In Pictures As we near the end of 2021, we recall the tech stars we lost in the past year. Their work will be adored for coming generations because of the endless imprint they left on our lives.

Elon Musk Assures Humans to Travel to Mars in next 5 to 10 years

Musk has once again hinted at a timeline for a manned mission to Mars, based on developments in SpaceX's Starship rocket. He also mentioned how crucial Starship would be to this endeavor.

Apple puts Chennai iPhone Plant 'On Probation'

Apple has put an iPhone plant in Chennai "on probation" following protests over food poisoning and living conditions. The plant has been closed since December 18, when the protests began.

Year-End Bonanza: Top Smart TVs of 2021

Wondering if you shall upgrade your TV with a smarter one before 2021 takes off, here we have shortlisted a few premia yet affordable brands that won't cause any trouble on the budget front.

Alert! Android App "Color Message" Carries Joker Virus - Delete It

The popular Android app Color Message has the Joker virus that can steal your personal data and make you pay. Therefore, it is vitally important that you remove this Android app because Joker malware is hidden.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price Revealed in India Ahead of Launch

The price of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India has been teased in a media interview before the official launch. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is suggested to debut between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Battlegrounds Mobile India "Login Failed" Error: Krafton Investigates Issue Affecting Some Players

The Battlegrounds Mobile India login issue only affects a subset of users. Krafton's post was later updated at 12:05 am Thursday to inform users that Krafton was still investigating the login issue.