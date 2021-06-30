Delhi Police Have Filed A Child Pornography Complaint Against Twitter

In Delhi, a complaint has been filed against Twitter for child pornography. It is the fourth such prosecution against the social media network since it lost legal protection for user-posted content amid a major spat with the government. The new case was brought under the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act.

The case was filed by the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell in response to a complaint from the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, or NCPCR. The NCPCR said in its complaint that pornographic content involving children was constantly shared on Twitter.

It occurs after the NCPCR, the country's top child rights authority, urged deputy commissioner of police Anyesh Roy to justify why no action had been initiated against Twitter in response to the NCPCR's May 29 letter to the Delhi Police.

The NCPCR had requested that the Delhi Police file a complaint against Twitter based on the findings of its recent investigation, which indicated that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was readily available on the network.

Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer informed that the Cyber Crime Unit has filed an FIR under relevant provisions of the IPC, IT Act, and POCSO Act, and an investigation has begun. The complaint was against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against Twitter in Ghaziabad earlier this month in connection with postings about an alleged assault on a Muslim man. The case is currently in the Supreme Court after Twitter India CEO Manish Maheshwari was granted protection from arrest by a Karnataka High Court judgment. The order has been challenged in the Supreme Court by the Uttar Pradesh police.

While another complaint has been registered against Maheshwari in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh with the same allegation.