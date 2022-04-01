Dell associates with Tile to help find lost styluses

Dell's new stylus, the Premier Rechargeable Active Pen, has a neat trick up its sleeve that makes it easier to find when it's lost. It has built-in search technology provided by Tile, which means you can use the object-tracking company's app to make the stylus buzz and its LED lights flash to help you find it when it's nearby. Then, if you lose it any further, Tile says its app will be able to display your last known location and use its network to track you down.



The stylus is Tile's latest foray into building its tracking technology into third-party devices. He's been working with Intel for a couple of years to help track down lost laptops and says Tile's tracking network can now help find compatible HP, MSI and Fujitsu PCs. Its tracking technology can also be found in headphones from Sennheiser and Skullcandy, wearables from Fitbit, and even a dog tag from Qalo. That's in addition to Tile's leading range of standalone devices, which track personal items like keys and wallets.

Dell's Premier Rechargeable Active Pen retails for $110 and is available to buy now. That money gets you a stylus that can last up to 40 days on a single charge and can be recharged to 80 percent via USB-C in 20 minutes. Unfortunately, there's no mention of wireless charging on Dell's product page, but the stylus can be attached magnetically to compatible Dell 2-in-1 laptops. The stylus has three shortcut buttons and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.