Digital health - Top four healthcare emerging apps in India

Digital health trends reveal that patients are turning to their smartphones more than ever for health advice, video call examinations, prescriptions, and to track their overall health. Healthcare apps provide undeniable convenience that patients value. The innovations in mobile healthcare technology offer patients reduced costs, immediate access to individualized care, and the opportunity to have more control over their health.



These days, people can access endless information and data often with just one click. The rising inclination towards digitization has also spruced up the development of various apps, including apps for healthcare providers that allow them to meet the ever-changing needs of their patients and stay ahead of competitors.

Mobile healthcare apps for patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease provide data that change their lives for the better. Access to apps that track their daily numbers and progress allows patients and physicians to better identify treatments.

Here's a list of the top four best four emerging healthcare applications:

1. Navia Life Care- Navia Life Care is a health technology company with a special focus on patient care. They believe in healthcare with simplicity. Their tools enable users to manage their health at their fingertips. Navia Life Care's mission is to improve the lives of people through innovative products and services. We aim to provide simple tools enabling better management of a person's health in the most convenient way.

2. NetMeds- It is an online pharmacy based in Chennai, India. Netmeds provides online ordering and mail delivery of prescription and non-prescription medications. Netmeds and additional Indian online pharmacies began operation in 2015, Indian consumers had no choice but to travel at times long distances to buy their medications, and to wait in queues at pharmacies to make their purchases.

3. Practo- Practo is a Bangalore-based health tech start-up launched in 2007 by Shashank and Abhinav Lal. It is one of the best online consultation apps and it has expanded to over 36 cities now in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brazil. It is an online health service platform that assists patients to fix appointments with doctors, and a software platform where digital health records of patients can be stored. It is one of the best healthcare start-ups in India.

4. Doctalk-Doctalk is a Mumbai- based healthcare software application founded by Akshat Goenka and Vamsee Chamakura in 2016. Doctalk provides users with a platform where they can get solutions by enabling them to communicate with their doctors over the app. It allows them to safely save all the medical reports and files on the cloud which they can carry anywhere digitally.