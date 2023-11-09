Diwali 2023: Last-Minute Affordable Tech Gifting Ideas

The festival of light is here, and everyone is busy searching for the perfect gift for their dear ones. For the last-moment confusion and to cut the hassle short, we are here with some ideas to strengthen your never-ending relationships and cherish the bonds we have created over the years. Here are some affordable suggestions for Diwali Gifting.

Hammer Active 2.0 (Rs 1,849) The Hammer Active 2.0 is a top contender, offering its massive 1.95" IPS display screen, the biggest and brightest in its class. Experience the convenience of Bluetooth calling with Active 2.0, equipped with a high-quality built-in speaker and microphone. The new Active 2.0 smartwatch has various health-tracking features such as blood oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate, breathing training, and temperature. It also has drink water and sedentary reminder, menstrual cycle tracking and sleep monitoring to keep your health in check constantly. In-Built Games, Wireless Charging. Buy here UBON J1 Magic Sunglasses (Rs 1999) UBON J1 Magic Sunglasses are anti-UVA/UVB and protect eyes from harmful rays. The classic half-frame gives it a sporty look that can help you level up your outing look or accompany you over weekend outdoor training sessions. No worries about the glasses while training, as these are IP65 waterproof and sweatproof. UBON J1 smart audio glasses are made to facilitate hassle-free Bluetooth calling with Bluetooth version v5.3 and an in-built microphone. The Bluetooth version also makes pairing easy with smartphones. Making it a perfect quirky Diwali gift for your techie friend. Buy here URBAN Dream Smartwatch (Rs 3,499) For your fashion-forward friend, the URBAN Dream Smartwatch is a perfect choice. Its 1.32'' round dial and elegant metal strap complement modern and traditional attire. Customizable watch faces, sports modes, and health monitoring make it versatile. Choose from Rose Gold and Mystic Silver. Buy Here Orient Electric Joylite Festive Lights Gift Boxes ( Rs 999 – Rs 2499) This Diwali, why not gift your loved ones something that truly brightens up their festivities? Check out the Joylite festive lights gift boxes from the house of Orient Electric. Each box contains a unique combination of Diwali lights designed to add a touch of radiance and a sense of celebration to any space. Choose from five enchanting gift boxes, each with unique names - Tejas, Deepti, Aabha, Noor, and Saubhagya. Inside, you'll discover a dazzling array of festive lights such as Diya curtain, Star curtain, Ball curtain, Crystal LED Toran, Ganesh Ji and Swastik, and Pixel String lights. Unlike ordinary decorative lights that often fizzle out after a single season, Joylite festive lights are built to last. Explore Joylite Diwali gift boxes and share the gift of luminance with your family and friends. Depending on your budget, you can also go for individual Joylite festive lights. Buy here Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch (Rs 7,999) Light up your loved one's festive spirit this Diwali with the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch. Perfect for the sports enthusiast in your life, this watch is like a guiding star during their workouts. With over 120 sports modes, it's a beacon of motivation that tracks distance, speed, heart rate, and more. Its 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display sparkles with a 70.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio, much like the joy of Diwali lights. It's water-resistant, just like the resilience of the festival, and comes in four vibrant colours: Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, and Moonlight White. Buy Here

