Diwali 2024: Light Up Your Diwali with These Top 50-Inch Smart TVs

Upgrade your entertainment setup with this Diwali and transform your living room into the ultimate festive hub with these top 50-inch Smart TVs. From vibrant displays to immersive audio, these models deliver a cinematic experience perfect for family gatherings, movie marathons, and festive specials. Here are the best 50-inch Smart TVs to buy this season.

1. Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV





Price: ₹34,999

Blaupunkt’s Quantum Dot Series is the perfect blend of luxury and performance. The 50-inch QLED display offers superior brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast, all powered by Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The 50W Dolby Atmos sound system ensures a surround sound experience, making every Diwali movie feel larger than life. Google TV integration offers smooth access to apps, while voice control via Google Assistant makes navigation seamless. Its frameless design adds an elegant touch, making it the centrepiece of your living space.

2. Toshiba 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV





Price: ₹35,999

Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K QLED TV is designed for immersive viewing with its Quantum Dot technology and ultrabright 4K display. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support enhance colour depth and contrast, making festive lights and colours pop on screen. With DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos audio, expect rich sound quality for family movie nights. The TV’s sleek design and intuitive Android OS make it a solid choice for any home this Diwali.

3. Acer 126 cm (50 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV





Price: ₹32,999

Acer’s I Pro Series 50-inch TV combines sharp visuals with smart features. Its 4K UHD resolution delivers clear, vivid images, while Dolby Audio enhances sound clarity, ensuring every moment feels immersive. Powered by Google TV, it offers access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. With built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, it’s perfect for families who want smart controls and effortless streaming.

4. Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV





Price: ₹31,999

Xiaomi’s X Series is ideal for budget-conscious buyers who still want top-tier features. The 50-inch 4K UHD display and HDR10+ display delivers vibrant visuals perfect for watching Diwali specials. Dolby Audio provides immersive sound, while Google TV integration makes streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube smooth and easy. With its minimalist design, this TV adds a modern style to your festive setup.

5. LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV





Price: ₹44,999

LG’s 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV combines AI-powered visuals and sound, making it a premium choice for Diwali celebrations. AI ThinQ technology enhances both picture quality and sound based on the content, giving you a highly personalized viewing experience. With WebOS, switching between apps is a breeze, making this TV perfect for families who enjoy streaming and gaming.

6. ONIDA 125 cm (50 inches) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Price: ₹33,999

Onida’s Next Series Smart TV brings superior performance at an affordable price. The 50-inch 4K UHD display, paired with Dolby Vision, ensures sharp contrast and bright colours, while Dolby Atmos provides immersive audio. Powered by Google TV, it allows easy access to popular streaming apps, and with built-in Chromecast, you can cast content directly from your smartphone.

7. Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Price: ₹27,999

Panasonic’s 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TV offers great value for its price, with a bright and sharp 4K display, supported by HDR10 for enhanced visuals. This model is perfect for smaller living spaces while still delivering immersive sound and clear picture quality. Powered by Google TV, it offers quick access to your favourite apps and streaming services, making it a great choice for smaller households during Diwali.

8. Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV





Price: ₹32,499

Kodak’s 50-inch CAPRO Series is a feature-packed option for anyone seeking a budget-friendly Smart TV. The 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ delivers vibrant, accurate colours, while Dolby Audio provides immersive sound quality. With Google TV, users can access a wide variety of apps, making it easy to stream movies and shows throughout the festive season.

9. Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV





Price: ₹35,999

Vu’s Vibe Series 50-inch QLED TV is perfect for those who want a cinematic experience at home. The Quantum Dot technology delivers brilliant colour accuracy, and the 4K UHD resolution ensures sharp, clear visuals. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get both high-quality video and sound. Google TV provides seamless access to a range of apps, making it the ultimate entertainment hub for the festive season.

This Diwali, whether you're hosting movie marathons, family get-togethers, or just enjoying some quiet time, these top 50-inch Smart TVs offer the perfect mix of performance, design, and affordability. From Blaupunkt’s premium Quantum Dot technology to Xiaomi’s budget-friendly features, each TV promises to enhance your home entertainment experience. Get ready to light up your living room with stunning visuals and immersive sound this festive season!