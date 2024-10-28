Diwali 2024: Seven Best Diwali Gifts for Tech Lovers Under Rs 10,000

Diwali is a time for sharing joy, and if your friends are tech enthusiasts, finding the right gift can light up their festival. Here is a list of seven pocket-friendly tech gifts under ₹10,000, featuring products that combine practicality, style, and performance.

1. DailyObjects SURGE™ Max Foldaway 3-In-1 Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Charger

Max Foldaway 3-In-1 Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Charger

Make life hassle-free for your friends who are constantly on the go and juggling multiple devices with this compact MagSafe wireless charger. It's the perfect gift. This charger powers up to three devices simultaneously—an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch—while remaining portable and easy to set up. Its sleek design and powerful output (15W for iPhones, 7.5W for Qi-enabled devices) make it a great tech accessory that combines convenience with unparalleled technology.

Price: Rs 5,999

2. Arete Laptop Stand

Arete Laptop Stand

Improve workspace ergonomics with the Arete Laptop Stand from dailyObjects, designed to position laptops at eye level. Crafted from durable aluminum, it enhances comfort and productivity, making it an excellent corporate gift that shows you care about the well-being of your team and clients.

Price: Rs 2499

3. DailyObjects SURGE™ Twin Port 45W GaN & 4-in-1 Universal Braided Charging Cable Combo

Twin Type-C ports and a 4-in-1 braided charging cable

This powerful combo pack includes a GaN charger with twin Type-C ports and a 4-in-1 braided charging cable, offering fast and efficient charging for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. It’s a practical, all-in-one solution for your tech-loving friend, with built-in protection and compact portability. The 45W fast charging capability makes it ideal for quick top-ups on the go.

Price: Rs 2,199

4. Black Ripstop Vault Tech Organiser

Vault Tech Organizer

The Vault Tech Organizer offers the perfect solution for keeping tech gadgets and accessories neatly organized. Made from durable, water-resistant Ripstop material, this compact organizer has multiple pockets to store everything from cables, chargers, and power banks to flash drives and SIM cards. The pen/stylus loops and elasticated panels for earphones and cables make this the ultimate travel-friendly tech accessory.

Price: Rs 1,699

5. DailyObjects SURGE™ Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Battery Pack - 10000 mAh

Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Battery Pack

Help your friends stay powered up with this slim, MagSafe-ready wireless battery pack. With a 10,000 mAh capacity, it can charge two devices at once – wirelessly for MagSafe-enabled iPhones (up to 15W) and via USB-C for other devices. It even includes a fold-out stand for hands-free use while charging, making it perfect for video calls or streaming.

Price: Rs 5,399

6. Audio-Technica Ath-M20Xbt Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

ATH-M20xBT Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

For your audiophile friends, The ATH-M20xBT over-ear wireless headphones are the perfect Diwali gift. It includes all the features that a music lover wants to enjoy the best audio experiences from its audio quality to aesthetically pleasing looks. The product comes with special features ‎like touch control, wireless Connectivity and offers a battery life of 60 hours. The ATH-M20xBT Bluetooth headphones deliver an incredible listening experience with full-range, high-fidelity audio, and enhanced bass.

Price: Rs 7,510

7. TECNO POP 9 5G

TECNO POP 9 5G

For friends looking to experience the next-gen connectivity of 5G without breaking the bank, the TECNO POP 9 5G is the ideal gift. It features a segment-first 48MP Sony AI camera for stunning photography and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth, seamless scrolling and gaming. Tailored for trendsetting youth, it boasts vibrant designs and a unique all-directional 5G with NFC for easy payments and sharing. The POP 9 5G makes premium features accessible, providing a bold and high-performance experience for young, first-time smartphone users.

Price: Rs 8,499