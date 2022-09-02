Dyson Airwrap multi-styler- A cherished beauty possession

Dyson is well known for its advanced cordless vacuum cleaners, and air purifiers, but it has progressively made a mark in the hair styling market. In recent years, the Supersonic hair dryer, Corrale cordless straightener and the previous Airwrap curler have established themselves as a well-known brand in the styling space.

With every launch, Dyson has brought some form of revolution in hair styling while focusing on its reduced heat damage technology and improving hair health in the long term. This year Dyson unveiled its competent Airwrap – the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler in the Indian market. The Airwrap brings new attachments specifically designed to work in collaboration with the earlier edition, giving us an option to purchase them separately if we feel like it. Also, if you already have the previous generation Airwrap, you can splurge on the new attachments as they are backwards compatible. This will save you Rs. 14, 900, which is considerable ease compared to the Rs. 45, 900 price tag for the complete device. The latest variant is also much easier to use and performs actions much faster, such as drying hair.

What's in the Box

Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler and its six attachments





Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler: Specifications



The machine is available in three colours rich copper and bright nickel, bright nickel and rich copper, and prussian blue and rich copper. You will find three buttons perfectly incorporated on the handle to switch ON and OFF, control heat and adjust airflow speed. Buttons are easy to locate and use when styling.All the attachments fit firmly with a lock to keep them in place while using.

Dyson Airwrap Base

The latest Airwrap comes with an improved Coanda effect, an innovative styling tool that offers a range of styles for all hair types without extreme heat. The new whopping styling attachment and updated features has much more to offer than the earlier versions.



Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler: Review

I don't find much time for styling my hair; I do it only while attending a function. The last two years of lockdown made me lazier. I have long, thick hair, so most of the time, I prefer to dry my hair and make a braid. I have tested this fantastic tool on my different types of hair -long, short, smooth and frizzy; so I can share my honest review on Dyson Airwrap multi-styler.

Coanda Smoothing Dryer is a two-in-one tool. Like the barrels, you just need to turn the tip to control the airflow direction. You can use it as a blow dryer that dries your hair and smoothen your flyaways. Two barrels come with multidirectional airflow; you just need to turn the tip to control the airflow direction. This feature to change the airflow direction saves your time from changing the barrel and also gives your curls a natural look.





But the Dyson Airwrap multi styler makes my hair styling very easy. Before you start styling your hair, if you have wet hair, you need to dry it 80 per cent; if your hair is already dry, please moisten it by 20 per cent. Damp hair makes styling easier. You can dry your hair using Coanda smoothing dryer. This multi-functional attachment helps your hair dry, smoothen, and hide flyaways. If you want to style your hair into loose curls, use a 40mm long Airwrap barrel and if you wish to have voluminous curls, use a 30 mm long Airwrap barrel. The best part of these barrels is the ability to shift airflow direction. You don't have to swap the barrels again and again to change the airflow direction. I thought the barrel tip may get heated up a bit because of the metal made, but to my surprise, the tip was cool. But, the barrel was a bit hot; you need to be careful, especially when using it in hot mode. If you are using the machine in cool mode, you need not worry.

Hair curled in two directions with the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler

With my long hair, I have learnt to use the airwrap and get the curly look; I have mastered styling the hair in portions into the base of the barrel and moving it up and down a few times, and holding at the top for a few seconds really make a difference. You must turn off the airflow and pull it down. I loved the curls…. Wow! They looked so natural. I personally find the look artificial when all the curls are tight and go in the same direction.



If you wish to give a straight look to your hair, opt for the soft smoothing brush. This brush is also easier to use and brings the smoothing hair-drying tool as well. You need to be patient and try out a few times to direct the airflow like a professional. Now I feel, do I need my old hair dryer now?

Before using Dyson Airwrap , After using Dyson Airwarp soft smoothing brush

If you have thin hair and you want to make your hair look voluminous and give shape to your hair, reach out to the volumising and shaping brush. Move this brush from the inner part of your hair to the outer side. It will make your hair look voluminous and give you a new look.

Dyson Airwrap Round Brush gives a voluminous look

Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler: Verdict



The Airwrap from Dyson is a serious investment. It costs Rs 45,900. Dyson's hair tool is an all-in-onedevice. It is worth stating if you prefer styling your hair very often and tussles with traditional heatstylers and curling tongs, the Dyson Airwrap multi styler is the answer, it offers a simplified styling process with salon-level results for all hair types. The new Airwrap multi-styler from Dyson is an easy to use one stop multi-functional device without exposing your hair toexcessive heat and promising to keep it healthy.