Dyson announces the results of its annual global dust study for 2022

Today, Dyson announces the results of its annual global dust study that investigates cleaning habits and behaviours and delves into the understanding of household dust and the potential impact it can have on our well-being.



Commenting on dust and allergies, Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, said, "One of the key contributors to these health issues is fine dust, which may or may not be seen with a naked eye. In India, we clean frequently, but traditional cleaning methods may still not be an answer for efficient cleaning. When we breathe in air containing fine dust, dust mites, skin flakes and other pollutants (present in household dust), we are vulnerable to a spectrum of respiratory manifestations. Individuals in certain age groups and with health conditions are more vulnerable to dust allergies than others. Young children, pregnant women, senior citizens or people with respiratory issues and disorders need to do their best to protect themselves from such pollutants."

"It is a cause for concern if people only clean when they spot visible dust on the floors as many dust particles are microscopic in size. In fact, by the time people spot visible dust in the home, it is highly likely that there are dust mites in your home," says Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson.

Indians are less reactive cleaners when compared to the rest of the world with just 1 in 3 Indians being motivated to clean after seeing dust on their floors, compared to the global average of 40%.

The study, undertaken by 32,282 respondents from 33 countries around the world revealed that 95% of people are cleaning just as much, if not more than they did last year to ensure their homes remain a clean and healthy space as many continue to be concerned about the cleanliness of their homes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In India, 46% of Indians have significantly increased their frequency of cleaning and 2 in 3 Indians clean their homes 5-7 times a week, the most frequent in the entire Asia Pacific region.

What was surprising is that while Indians are the most frequent cleaners in the region, 40% of them consider dust to be relatively harmless. However, this could stem from a lack of awareness on what constitutes household dust even though in 69% of Indian homes at least 1 person suffers from dust-related health issues.

29% of Indians were surprised that skin flakes are a component of household dust

22% of Indians were unaware that household dust can carry virus particles

21% of Indians were unaware that pet allergens that trigger pet-related allergies can be found in household dust

35% of Indians thought that household dust was mostly made up of soil and sand

Household dust is a complex matric of components including dust mites, dust mites' faeces, bacteria, small insects, and other particles. Hidden to the naked eye, they are widely spread on various surfaces of your home including floors, sofas, and beds. A simple action such as sitting on a sofa causes particles to float in the air and can trigger an allergic reaction.

Are people cleaning the right spaces in their homes – with the right methods?

Year on year, we see positive shifts in people's cleaning habits. More people are vacuuming some of the commonly overlooked spaces including their mattresses and sofas when cleaning the home.

We spend roughly a third of our lives in our beds, but studies show that people hardly prioritise the cleaning of their mattresses. While it may look clean, a mattress may actually be a hot bed for millions of dust mites² which could be impacting your wellbeing while you sleep. However, many people continue to neglect these spaces, 54% of Indians do not vacuum their mattresses while 72% do not vacuum their curtains/blinds assuming they are clean.

At Dyson, our research shows us that the best way to tackle dust is to remove it from the home completely. The Dyson Global Dust Study reveals that people feel that vacuum cleaners are the most effective in removing dust from the home, yet brush and pan, dry cloth and wet mop remain the top cleaning tools by owners. Sweeping and dusting may make surfaces look clean, but it can agitate dust so it becomes airborne again, only to settle somewhere else in the room. Despite people understanding the effectiveness of vacuuming, just 39% of Indians use a vacuum to clean their homes while 65% use a wet mop, 67% dry cloth, 70% brush and pan and there are several others who use traditional cleaning methods for their regular cleaning.



"Using a wet cloth to clean surfaces is fine, but the sequence of cleaning tools matters. Dampening dust on floors – even fine dust invisible to the naked eye – could mean that you're creating a habitat more favourable to dust mite and mould proliferation," explains Monika. "Dust is most effectively removed with a vacuum cleaner first, before going on to wipe surfaces. Even then, it is important to use a vacuum cleaner with effective filtration and sealing technology to ensure that whatever you vacuum remains trapped and is not expelled back into the home."

This is why at Dyson, we've spent almost 20 years studying real dust – only by understanding the complex matrix of household dust can we better enable our vacuum cleaners to deal with the conditions they face in real homes. Our engineers spend a lot of time developing our filters and seals to make sure that we capture not only the dust you can see but also the dust you can't. We want to make sure that what has been sucked up remains trapped in the bin and is not expelled back into your home – helping to keep your home cleaner and more hygienic.

"We hope this research inspires you to think about what is in the dust in your homes," explains Monika. "Just because it is out of sight does not mean it should be out of mind. The microscopic dust particles like pet dander and dust mite allergens may have a larger impact on your health and well-being than particles you can actually see with the naked eye."