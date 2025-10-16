Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11 Launches Just in Time to Tackle the Pollution Season

• Automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants

• Air Multiplier technology and 350° oscillation circulate purified air throughout the entire roo

• Control and monitor air quality from anywhere using the MyDyson app.





Dyson launchedthe newest addition to its line of purifiers, Dyson Purifier CoolPC1-TP11. Engineered to cater tothe diverse needs of consumers, this new purifier provides the convenience of advanced, multifunctional air purification,ensuring cleaner, healthier air at home.

Launched ahead of the pollution season when AQI levels are set to surge not just outdoors, but inside our homes too,Dyson Purifier CoolPC1 –TP11feature Dyson advanced filtration technology, that captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns and an activated carbon filter to capture odours, gases, VOCs, and NO2. Using Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, it delivers over 290 liters per second of airflow, effectively purifying rooms efficiently with no compromises.

Senses and Reacts





The integrated sensorsautomatically detectsairborne pollutants, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), in real time and then diagnoses and reports them in real time, only using energy when needed.

For light sleepers, this purifier offers a night mode that operates inquieter settings, accompanied by a dimmed display. Additionally, a sleep timer is programmed to automatically turn off the purifiers after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4, and 8 hours.

Captures





At the core of the Dyson Purifier sits the advanced filtration technology, featuring a fully sealed HEPA filter that captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens and bacteria. The filter also captures up to 99.95% of viruses.In addition to the HEPA filtration layer, it is equipped with an activated carbon filter, enriched with Tris, a chemical that captures odours, gaseous particles, VOCs, and oxidizing gases such as NO2.

Projects

Powered by Dyson Air Multiplier technology, Dyson Purifier CoolPC1-TP11range delivers over 290 liters per second of smooth and powerful airflow. Thoroughly tested under real-world conditions and industry standards, the machine ensures optimal performance for whole-room purification.Beyond purification and powerful projection, it also has 350° oscillation.





All-encompassing connectivity for smart homes

In today’s connected world, smart home compatibility is key. Dyson Purifier Cool™PC1-TP11offers full connectivity. With the MyDyson app, users can monitor and control it in real-time, enhancing functionality and aligning with modern lifestyles to maintain a healthy, comfortable home environment.

Using this purifier is even simpler with voice control via compatible services such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® wireless technology, users can easily schedule operations, register product warranties, and access dedicated product support, all at their fingertips.

BUY DIRECT FROM THE PEOPLE WHO MADE IT:

Priced at INR 39,900, Dyson Purifier CoolPC1-TP11is available in two colourways - Black/Nickel and White/Silver. It can be purchased atDyson.in and Dyson stores across India.