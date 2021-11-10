Ecobee offers a professional monitoring option with new home security service

Ecobee now offers you the option to pair your smart home monitoring devices with a professional security service. With the company's new Smart Security service, which replaces the Haven service it previously offered, you can enable 24/7 professional monitoring (which is still in beta) for an additional $ 10 a month as part of the full subscription plan. This price is half what Ring charges now for its Pro plan that comes with a professional live monitoring service.



Ecobee's Smart Security service uses the RapidSOS emergency response platform to send critical data to emergency services. It transmits data in and out of your home to first responders, as well as any video and audio fragments captured by Ecobee devices.

It is important to note that some features only work with certain devices. The Smart Security suite makes use of the entire line of Ecobee products, all of which it sells, without the SmartCamera, in a bundle of efficiency and security solutions for $ 279.99. In the kit, you get everything you need to get started with the Smart Security service: two SmartSensors for doors and windows, a regular SmartSensor and a SmartThermostat with voice control.

In case you want to add the SmartCamera with that bundle, expect to pay a total of $ 379.98. The $ 99.99 SmartCamera also integrates with the service, as its optional video verification feature can send images to monitoring centres whenever the camera detects the sound of a smoke alarm; If an emergency is confirmed, dispatchers can dispatch first responders faster.

If you don't need live monitoring, Ecobee offers a standard $ 5 / month subscription that comes with several other useful features (which are also included with the full plan). In addition, to live monitoring, the Smart Security service can remind you to arm or disarm your home by using Wi-Fi and geofencing data to determine when you are home. It will also send a notification to your phone when a door opens unexpectedly; Ecobee says its system can differentiate between your family members and an intruder, so you shouldn't expect unnecessary notifications. You can check the full list of Smart Security features on the Ecobee website.

When it comes to privacy, Ecobee says it will "never sell or misuse your data" and uses "additional layers of security, such as two-factor authentication, to keep your account safe." Ecobee also notes that your SmartCamera turns off when it detects that you and your family are home.If you are not interested to commit to $ 10 / month just yet, Ecobee offers a two-month free trial.