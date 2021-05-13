Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Wish Eid Mubarak with WhatsApp Sticker Pack; How to Download

Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner, to be celebrated on May 14, 2021. Eid Mubarak to everyone in advance! On this particular occasion, WhatsApp has released a Ramadan Mubarak-themed sticker pack for its customers; the sticker pack is available on WhatsApp mobile app.

WhatsApp stickers have gained popularity for sharing stickers on special occasions online lately. Many 3rd time apps provide a series of stickers for WhatsApp clients. With the growing recognition, the company has also started introducing themed stickers to enhance customer's experience.



WhatsApp has introduced a new pack of stickers with the theme of Ramadan Mubarak. The customers used these stickers for the whole pious month and can be used to wish Ramadan Mubarak also as it offers Eid Mubarak images.

#RamadanKareem! May this month fill your heart with peace, harmony and joy. We created this sticker pack for all those who observe to help celebrate building good habits, being kind, and being charitable with the community. Best wishes to you all!



Available now on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/HUFqk52EkO — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 13, 2021

As you can see above, this is the tweet shared by WhatsApp about the "Ramadan Mubarak" sticker pack. To get the sticker pack, customers must have downloaded the app on their device, smartphone and PC.

How to Download Ramadan Mubarak Sticker Pack

1. Open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the emoji button

2. From the bottom tray, select the sticker icon and tap on the '+' button.

3. You'll land on the WhatsApp sticker store

4. You will find Ramadan Kareem sticker pack on the top

5. Now tap on the arrow button to download it.

Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging application launched the sticker pack with the Covid-19 theme, known as "Vaccine for all." In releasing the new sticker pack, WhatsApp mentioned that the sticker pack aims to give people "an enjoyable and inventive approach to join and privately specific the enjoyment, aid, and hope they feel in regards to the prospects the Covid-19 vaccines provide, and to indicate their appreciation for the healthcare heroes".

