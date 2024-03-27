Elon Musk Announces GrokAI Access to All X Premium Subscribers

Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and tech visionary, recently took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to unveil an exciting development for users. In a post on X, Musk announced that GrokAI, the chatbot developed by xAI, will soon be accessible to all premium subscribers of the platform. This decision marks a significant expansion of GrokAI's availability, previously limited to Premium+ subscribers.

The move comes hot on the heels of xAI's recent decision to open-source GrokAI earlier this month. By making the chatbot's source code available to the public, xAI aims to foster collaboration among developers and researchers, allowing them to enhance Grok's capabilities and keep pace with advancements in the field.

In Musk's post on X, he hinted at the imminent expansion of GrokAI's availability, stating that it will soon be enabled for all premium subscribers, not just those with premium+ subscriptions. This announcement underscores Musk's commitment to democratizing access to cutting-edge AI technologies and empowering users with innovative tools.

Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+) https://t.co/4u9lbLwe23 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024

GrokAI, first unveiled by xAI in November, is an AI assistant renowned for its wit and rebellious personality. Designed to answer questions and provide real-time knowledge sourced from X posts, GrokAI has quickly garnered a dedicated following among users.



Initially launched as a feature exclusive to X Premium+ users, GrokAI's accessibility is now set to expand dramatically with its availability to all premium subscribers. This expansion opens up exciting possibilities for users to interact with the chatbot and explore its capabilities.

The blog post released by xAI alongside Musk's announcement provided further details on the availability of GrokAI's resources. It announced the release of the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1, allowing interested parties to access and utilize the model's resources for their projects.

GrokAI's expansion to all premium subscribers signifies a significant milestone in xAI's mission to democratize access to AI technologies. By enabling a broader audience to interact with GrokAI, xAI aims to foster innovation and collaboration within the developer community while providing users with a powerful and engaging AI experience.

As GrokAI prepares to make its debut to a wider audience of premium subscribers on X, anticipation is building among users eager to explore its capabilities and engage with its unique personality. With Musk's latest announcement, the future of AI on X looks brighter than ever.