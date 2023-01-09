Elon Musk announces Twitter interface redesign and more

Elon Musk announced that Twitter will introduce new changes to its UI (user interface) to make the user experience with applications more refined. As part of the first "larger UI overhaul," the company will allow users to switch from recommended to followed tweets with simple left and right swipe gestures. The interface design change will roll out later this week, though it's unclear whether it will be a specific release or all Twitter users will get it. Additionally, Musk has announced that long-form tweets will be released in early February.



Twitter currently allows users to view tweets in two different ways. If users click the star button at the top right of Twitter's home page, the platform offers "for you" and "latest" options. The "for you" option allows users to see "recommended tweets," while "latest" shows the latest tweets from accounts you follow. According to Musk's tweet, the company isn't removing these options. However, it improves the interface for users to see the latest tweets from followed accounts or recommended tweets with simple swipe gestures.

However, Twitter already uses left and right swipe gestures to allow users to switch between Twitter lists, which include tweets from multiple accounts. The Twitter List helps users to follow accounts that they are not following. You can allow users to follow tweets of their interests without strictly following numerous accounts.

In addition to the UI change, Musk has announced that Twitter will improve the bookmarking feature, which he refers to as "de facto silent likes." As the name suggests, the Bookmark option allows users to bookmark a tweet that they can view later in a dedicated tab, which already exists in the Android and iOS app and a web client.

Currently, the bookmark feature can be accessed via the share button on a tweet. Musk said late last year that flagged tweets will remain private, unlike likes, though the platform will allow users to create folders to save tweets in various categories. If someone favourites a tweet, it's likely to be added to the total like count, Musk suggested last week. In a tweet, he said, "Public likes and non-public likes (aka bookmarks) should both be included in the like count. (The) Bookmark button should be on (the) main tweet view."



