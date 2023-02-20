Elon Musk apologizes for annoying and irrelevant Twitter ads
Twitter owner Elon Musk has apologized for displaying "irrelevant and annoying" ads on the microblogging site.
He wrote, "Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter! We're taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords and topics in tweets like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically."
Twitter users can charge for their content
In another Tweet, Musk, while responding to a user, also said that Twitter is working on "longer tweets with basic formatting" so that any content can be posted on Twitter. He also said that the company is working on a feature where people can charge others for their content.
"Good use of long tweet! Next update will allow much longer tweets with basic formatting, so you can post any content on Twitter. We're also spinning up subscriptions, so you can charge people for some content, and they can easily pay with one click," he wrote.