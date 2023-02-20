Elon Musk apologizes for annoying and irrelevant Twitter ads

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, apologizes for his statements. He recently tweeted, "he is sorry for all those annoying and irrelevant Twitter ads." The billionaire further said that the company is taking the necessary steps and will link ads to keywords and topics in tweets, similar to how Google search works.



Elon Musk apologizes for Twitter ads

He wrote, "Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter! We're taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords and topics in tweets like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically."





This will improve contextual relevance dramatically. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023





Twitter users can charge for their content

In another Tweet, Musk, while responding to a user, also said that Twitter is working on "longer tweets with basic formatting" so that any content can be posted on Twitter. He also said that the company is working on a feature where people can charge others for their content.

"Good use of long tweet! Next update will allow much longer tweets with basic formatting, so you can post any content on Twitter. We're also spinning up subscriptions, so you can charge people for some content, and they can easily pay with one click," he wrote.