Elon Musk asks journalists to post directly on X for more freedom and income

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter (now called X) in October 2022, he has been rolling out changes to the platform at lightning speeds. Whether it's the new Twitter Blue service or the ability to post long tweets and videos, Musk has transformed the social media site, and he's not planning to stop anytime soon. He has long talked about creating X, the "app for everything," and he wants the platform to allow users to do much more than just share their thoughts with the world.



According to the latest reports, the billionaire is now planning to remove news headlines that have been shared on Twitter. This is reportedly being done to reduce the height of a tweet and allow more tweets to fit on a user's timeline.

Elon Musk to remove headlines from news articles

According to a Fortune report, Musk will soon remove headlines from news stories shared on X. Twitter currently acts as a go-to information source for its users, and thousands of news articles are shared on the platform by individuals and organizations. This change would mean that the moment you share a link on X, it would only show an image and a URL overlay. There will be no title on it. Clicking on the link, on the other hand, will take the user to the publisher's website. If you want to add a title, you will need to manually add it as text along with the share link.





If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2023





In a recent tweet, Musk also encouraged journalists to post directly to the platform for "more freedom and higher income." He wrote, "If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform."

A source told Fortune that it was Musk's idea to go through with the change. The source added that the reason behind this change appears to be to reduce the vertical space a tweet takes up on the user's screen. This will allow more posts to fit within the timeline users see on their screens. In addition to this, Musk believes that this will also help reduce clickbait.

"It’s something Elon wants. They were running it by advertisers, who didn’t like it, but it’s happening," the source told the publication.