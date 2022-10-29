Elon Musk asks Tesla engineers to review code written by Twitter engineers

Musk asked Twitter engineers to print out their code for review on the first day. In addition, Musk has reportedly asked engineers to show their recent software code. The engineers were also asked to print their code.

According to Bloomberg News, several Tesla engineers were called to Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on October 27. Twitter product engineers were expected to show the company code to Tesla engineers. The engineers were asked to show the code so they "they could assess and explain to Musk what the company needs".

The report also noted that Twitter's code was frozen when the deal was closed to make sure nod boy messes with it. Something similar happened when the Twitter acquisition deal was first announced. Twitter representatives declined to comment on Musk's new move.

Twitter users mocked Musk for having Tesla engineers review Twitter engineers' code. Criticizing Musk's new order, one user wrote," Imagining some random automotive engineer looking at the presumably millions of lines of code for a few hours then having to bluff to their incredibly dumb boss that it all looks fine."