Elon Musk asks Twitter employees to return to office or resign

After laying off 50 per cent of the workforce last week, Elon Musk is creating new rules for existing employees. He met with the remaining Twitter employees on Thursday and said they all need to come to the office at least 40 hours a week, which is 8 hours over 5 business days. The billionaire added that people who don't want to return to the office can simply resign.



Musk is introducing the same policy he maintains at both Tesla and SpaceX on Twitter. Starting this year, the billionaire asked all Tesla and SpaceX employees to return to their jobs and asked people who were unwilling to return to their jobs to resign. The same thing is happening on Twitter.

In a recent meeting, Musk told Twitter employees that the rules are changing and everyone should follow them. According to The Verge, Musk said: "There are plenty of people at Tesla and SpaceX that do work remotely, but it is on an exception basis for exceptional people. And I totally understand if that doesn't work for some people. That's the new philosophy at Twitter. Let me be crystal clear."

"If people do not return to the office when they are able to return to the office, they cannot remain at the company. End of story," the Twitter boss told employees. Musk said people who do not wish to come to office can resign. "If you can show up in an office and you do not show up at the office: resignation accepted. End of story," he said.

The billionaire did announce exceptions for some people. He said "if somebody's contribution is so significant that they can overcome the communication difficulties of being remote, then they should absolutely remain at Twitter. But it will be a higher bar. They have to be that much better to overcome the communication issues of being remote."