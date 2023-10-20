Elon Musk confirms two X Premium tiers; Benefits and details

It has been known for weeks that X (formerly Twitter) would introduce multiple levels as part of its subscription known as X Premium. It is just one of several changes the microblogging platform has undergone since the acquisition by Elon Musk. Although most of Musk's moves have been called draconian by users, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has not shied away from implementing them to make X a super app that competes with China's WeChat. In the latest announcement, Musk revealed that the X Premium subscription tiers could arrive soon.

X Premium Levels

In an X post on Friday, Musk announced that two new X Premium subscription tiers were coming soon. He wrote: “Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon.” As suspected, one of the subscriptions would be cheaper but would include ads. On the other hand, the more premium subscription would cost more but will not have advertising. This follows Musk's belief that charging users is the “only way” to make the platform bot-free.

The announcement comes a few days after It's part of X's "Not a Bot" program that is already being tested in New Zealand and the Philippines. Users will have to pay $1 a year to use the basic features of X.

Announcing this program, the official X support account posted: “This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. It is not a profit driver.”