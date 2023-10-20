Live
- Siddharth Mridul sworn-in as 7th Chief Justice of Manipur High Court
- Airtel Xstream Play achieves 5-million-paid-subscriber milestone
- Men’s ODI World Cup: Afridi scripts history, becomes only Pakistani bowler to take 5-wicket haul twice
- Mizo students’ body stages rally against Cong for fielding woman married to non-Mizo
- Digital effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnath in Ramlila
- Kotak Mahindra gets RBI nod to acquire Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore
- Congress forms several committees for J&K
- ISRO gearing up to test crew escape system, crew module on Saturday
- SC orders increase in compensation in cases of death, disablement of persons engaged in manual scavenging
- PL Stock Report - Metro Brands (METROBRA IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update - Festive demand, FILA key monitorables - Accumulate
Just In
Elon Musk confirms two X Premium tiers; Benefits and details
X will soon introduce two new X Premium subscription tiers, Elon Musk announced on Friday. Know what's coming.
It has been known for weeks that X (formerly Twitter) would introduce multiple levels as part of its subscription known as X Premium. It is just one of several changes the microblogging platform has undergone since the acquisition by Elon Musk. Although most of Musk's moves have been called draconian by users, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has not shied away from implementing them to make X a super app that competes with China's WeChat. In the latest announcement, Musk revealed that the X Premium subscription tiers could arrive soon.
X Premium Levels
In an X post on Friday, Musk announced that two new X Premium subscription tiers were coming soon. He wrote: “Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon.” As suspected, one of the subscriptions would be cheaper but would include ads. On the other hand, the more premium subscription would cost more but will not have advertising. This follows Musk's belief that charging users is the “only way” to make the platform bot-free.
The announcement comes a few days after It's part of X's "Not a Bot" program that is already being tested in New Zealand and the Philippines. Users will have to pay $1 a year to use the basic features of X.
Announcing this program, the official X support account posted: “This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. It is not a profit driver.”