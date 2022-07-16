Elon Musk desires the Twitter trial to wait till February 2023

Elon Musk's legal team responded to Twitter's lawsuit against him, saying the company demands an excessively speedy trial. In response, Musk's team is asking that the case not be heard until next year, as per Bloomberg.

Twitter pushed for the trial to take place in mid-September, justifying the request to speed things up given that Musk and Twitter's merger deal has a "presumptive drop-dead date" of October 24. However, Musk's team asks that the trial not take place until February 13, 2023, at the earliest, reports Bloomberg. Twitter declined to comment on the matter, pointing to its initial complaint filed on Tuesday.

Twitter sued Musk earlier this week after he officially tried to withdraw his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Almost immediately after he said he intended to go offline, Twitter's board chairman Bret Taylor said the company would take Musk to court, and the company filed its lawsuit on Tuesday. Musk had not responded through the court as of Friday, though he tweeted on Tuesday.

Musk's main claim for wanting to terminate the merger is that Twitter has not given him the data to "conduct an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on the Twitter platform," his legal team wrote last week. His team brought up the bot problem again in Friday's presentation. According to The Wall Street Journal, they said that "the central dispute over fake and spam accounts is fundamental to the value of Twitter. It is also extremely fact and expert intensive, requiring considerable time for discovery."

There will be a 90-minute hearing next week on July 19 at 11 a.m. ET will decide when the trial will occur, as per Bloomberg and Reuters.