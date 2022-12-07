Elon Musk fires deputy general counsel, James Baker

So far, the new head of Twitter, Elon Musk, has fired many top executives and thousands of other employees worldwide, including India. From former CEO Parag Agrawal to former legal director Vijaya Gadde, many top executives have been asked to leave the company without notice. The new Twitter chief has fired Twitter's deputy general counsel, James Baker.



In one of his recent tweets, Elon Musk said that Baker was removed from his position over concerns related to suppression of information under the previous administration. The Twitter thread, posted by journalist Matt Taibbi about the Twitter Files controversy, showed that Assistant General Counsel Baker played a key role in suppressing information related to the Hunter Biden laptop incident. Baker is said to have played a significant role in the discussion of whether or not the laptop story was included in Twitter's "hacked materials" policy.

"In light of concerns about (James) Baker's possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today," Musk said in his tweet announcing Baker's firing.

The past few months have seen multiple firings at Twitter, starting with the former CEO. Parag Agrawal was one of the first to be ousted after Musk took over the company as the new boss. A couple more top executives, including Vijaya Gadde and Ned Segal, have been asked to leave the company as soon as the billionaire takes over as Twitter's new head.

Following the departure of some key executives, Musk laid off 50 per cent of the workforce worldwide. Reports suggest that in India, Twitter laid off almost 90 per cent of the staff and the rest, only around 20 to 24 employees working at Twitter offices in India. After announcing the layoffs, many engineers decided to leave the company voluntarily because they did not want to be a part of Musk's "hardcore" work culture. The mass resignation occurred after Elon Musk sent an "ultimatum" email to the employees to sign the email if they were ready to be part of a tough work environment. While many signed the mail out of fear of losing their jobs, many (especially the engineers) decided to quit with severance pay.