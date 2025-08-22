Elon Musk Hints Grok 5 Could Be First Real Leap Toward AGI

The race to dominate artificial intelligence is heating up, and Elon Musk has once again thrown his company xAI into the spotlight. Musk recently teased the upcoming Grok 5, calling it the model that could mark the first genuine step toward artificial general intelligence (AGI).

For context, AGI refers to an advanced form of artificial intelligence capable of matching or even surpassing human cognitive abilities across nearly all tasks—a milestone that leading AI firms are still striving toward. While competitors like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic continue to refine their large language models, Musk believes Grok 5 represents a more definitive step forward.





Wait until you see Grok 5.



I think it has a shot at being true AGI.



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2025





His remarks came during a discussion on X (formerly Twitter), where a user compared OpenAI’s GPT-5 with Grok-4, sparking debate among AI enthusiasts. Several users have criticized GPT-5 for being less responsive than its predecessor, GPT-4.5. Fresh benchmark reports have even suggested that Grok-4 currently outperforms GPT-5 in various tasks. Musk, quick to seize the moment, hinted that Grok 5 would not only raise the bar but potentially be “a real shot at being a true AGI.”

Adding fuel to the anticipation, Musk confirmed that Grok 5 is scheduled to arrive before the end of this year. He described it as “crushingly good,” further intensifying curiosity about what the new model will deliver.

So far, details remain under wraps. Musk has not disclosed the exact capabilities of Grok 5, but expectations are high, especially given the improvements Grok-4 already brought to the table.

When Grok-4 launched, it earned widespread praise from industry leaders. Notably, Google CEO Sundar Pichai offered rare public acknowledgment, posting: “Congrats on the launch, impressive progress!” on X. In the fiercely competitive AI landscape, such recognition underscored the significance of xAI’s progress.

Musk has highlighted Grok-4’s strengths in multiple areas, including faster response times, advanced multimodal support, and seamless integration with X’s premium subscription services. He also boasted about its superior performance in mathematics and physics, stating the model “essentially never gets math/physics exam questions wrong, unless they are skilfully adversarial.” Beyond solving problems, Grok-4 reportedly has the ability to spot and correct errors in ambiguously framed questions—something Musk claims sets it apart from rivals.

Looking ahead, Grok-5 is expected to take these strengths even further, cementing xAI’s place in the high-stakes race against OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude. The company has already made Grok accessible to premium X subscribers and through standalone iOS and Android apps, but the potential leap to AGI could redefine its influence across industries.

For now, Musk is keeping the specifics close to his chest. Yet, his bold claims have stirred speculation that Grok 5 could be a turning point not just for xAI, but for the entire AI sector. If it delivers on Musk’s promises, it may well be the model that shifts AGI from theory into reality.