Elon Musk launches "X Hirings", calls it better than LinkedIn

Elon Musk has been making a splash on X (formerly Twitter) since he acquired the company in October 2022. His latest move is a new feature called "X Hirings," which will allow companies to network professionally, including posting jobs. The feature is considered Musk's version of LinkedIn, the leading professional networking platform. However, he didn't even hold back in his assessment of the competitor, calling it "cringe."







Responding to a tweet by X user Ian Zelbo, who wrote: "Is there anything worse than LinkedIn?" Musk replied, "People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can't bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed. We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool."





In another comment, Musk wrote: "LinkedIn is actually the most embarrassing platform on the internet."

Elon Musk's X has entered the realm of professional networking with a recruitment beta dubbed "Hirings." Currently, the feature is only available to organizations verified on the platform.

According to the company, Hirings will simplify the hiring process by rigorously screening and verifying companies that wish to list on it. In doing so, their goal is to create a safe and trustworthy space for job seekers to access offers from a database of verified organizations.

X users will soon see the "Hirings" feature within the platform. Once it's available, only verified organizations can include job postings in their X profiles. Organizations must pay a monthly subscription fee of $1000 to be eligible for the feature.

Job postings will appear on the organization's profile and can be searched by keyword, location, and other criteria. Candidates can apply for jobs directly on X, and employers can contact them through the platform.

X Hirings is currently in beta testing and is only available to verified organizations in the United States. However, Elon Musk has said that he plans to roll out the feature to more countries in the future. Verified organizations can sign up for early access to the X Hiring Beta by visiting verified.twitter.com/en/hiring.

"Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta -- exclusively for Verified Organisations," X said in a post.

"Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today," the Elon Musk-run company added.

In particular, Elon Musk has been hinting at introducing a job recruiting feature on Twitter since May. Earlier, in response to a user's suggestion that Twitter should add dating services, Musk said: "Interesting idea, maybe works too." This is probably a step toward Musk's goal of making Twitter an "app for everything."

In July, Twitter also reportedly acquired a tech startup called Laskie. This acquisition likely helped the company create and launch the new labour recruitment feature. A US-based media company, WorkWeek, has also been using the new feature for a month. Its CEO, Adam Ryan, took to Twitter to share the new feature and delve into Twitter rival Threads recently launched by Mark Zuckerberg.