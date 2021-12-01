Elon Musk Mocks Apple Cloth while Promoting Cyberwhistle

Tesla CEO Elon Musk poked fun at Apple when he asked people to "report Tesla" while introducing the Cyberwhistle, the electric carmaker's latest offering.



The SpaceX boss tweeted another salty comment about Apple's Polishing Cloth and urged his more than 65 million Twitter followers not to "waste" their money on the $ 19 (roughly Rs 1,900) novelty item released in October.



"Don't waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!" Tesla CEO Elon Musk said.



Priced at $ 50 (roughly Rs 3,747.95) and shaped like Tesla's still-in-development Cybertruck, the Cyberwhistle is a limited-edition item made from medical-grade stainless steel and has a polished finish, according to the website Tesla shopping. The whistle also includes a "built-in clamping feature for added versatility."



Musk's marketing stunt appears to have worked with the Cyberwhistle sale that sold out on the website hours after the Tesla CEO promoted it.

Blow the whistle on Tesla!https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

The South African-born entrepreneur announced the Cybertruck in 2019. During the truck demo, designer Franz von Holzhausen managed to smash what was supposed to be an "unbreakable" window when he threw a metal ball at it. While discussing its first-quarter results in 2021, Tesla said the Cybertruck was still in development during the company's investor presentation.



Apple introduced Polishing Cloth, a square cloth made of a soft, non-abrasive material with its iconic logo stamped on it, following the launch of the iPhone 13 line. One can use the cloth to clean mini-LED screens on 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and the screens of iPads, iPhones, and Mac.



Musk, who is very active on Twitter, had poked fun at Polishing Cloth, responding to a tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook. In his response to Cook's tweet about the launch of the new Apple store in Istanbul, Turkey, Musk had said, "Come see the Apple Cloth."





