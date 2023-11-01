Elon Musk plans to convert X to 'Everything app': Details and Features

Twitter morphed into X earlier this year, while the change was essentially a logo, name, and domain change. Now, Elon Musk wants to turn X into an 'everything app'.

According to a report by The Verge, which published the full transcript of the meeting, Musk said, "We're rapidly transforming the company from what it was, Twitter 1.0, to the Everything App. [An] all-inclusive feature set that you can basically do anything you want on our system. Obviously, that's not to the exclusion of other apps, but I think the fundamental thing that's missing that would be incredibly useful is a single application that encompasses everything."

On what would that include, Musk said: "You can make payments, messages, videos, calls, whatever you want, from one convenient place."

He further added: "In China they have this, to some extent, with WeChat. We just don't have that. It does not exist outside of China. This doesn't mean we just want to copy WeChat. I think we can ultimately create something that surpasses WeChat. "We can do some pretty amazing things here."

A quick look atElon Musk's 'Everything App' plan for X

During the meeting, Musk reviewed all the achievements the company had made this year. This included several features that are currently in beta or alpha testing, and the company wants to release them within a period of time.

First on the list is the audio/video calling feature on X, which, while an upgrade, is still within the realm of social media. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Signal already offer them. With or without the "everything app," this is a feature that users will appreciate.

Musk also highlights the improvements made to video streaming. Vertical scrolling, long video loading, and an improved algorithm are some of the changes the company has made in recent months that have improved the platform.

Mentioning ad-revenue share for creators, Musk said, "This has made a big difference to the lives of many people. We've paid over $20 million to creators, and we expect that number to rise significantly. Our number of creators has increased by more than an order of magnitude, and that's just since the middle of this year. In less than six months, we've seen a 10x increase in creators".

Payments are there as well. While Musk did not go into details, he said, "For payments, we're really just waiting for all the approvals, which we should hopefully get in the next few months".

Another ambitious plan of Musk is a job search on the platform, a feature touted as X Hiring. X Hiring is a LinkedIn rival of sorts, that will allow companies to list job vacancies on the platform, receive CVs, and let the candidates know that they've been shortlisted for an interview. Musk said, "We also introduced the beginnings of recruiting, kind of like a LinkedIn competitor, essentially. If you are a company that is offering jobs or you're looking for jobs, this is going to be a good spot to find great people. Historically, I've done a lot of recruiting on here".

Video live streaming may also soon appear on X. Musk said, "I think video livestreaming is going to be incredibly important for sporting events, for political events, for people who are actually on the spot. Instead of going through the lens of media, you can actually just have people who are literally at ground zero do a livestream or upload video".

Musk also mentioned that the search feature on X has received a "sort of AI-based feature" where users can use the ability to "see similar posts." The company plans to improve search further and make it semantic.

Musk may also turn X into a PR Newswire-like platform. The company is planning a news distribution service called X Wire. He said, "Really, there's no need for PR Newswire. We are PR Newswire. How many individuals actually subscribe to PR Newswire? Basically, no one. If you actually want to put out information as a company, we're by far the best method of doing so".

Musk also discussed the proposal to make the entire platform subscription-only for $1 annually. He highlighted the need for it as AI robots are passing the "Are you a human" test and can manipulate the platform. He said, "We're running an experiment to see what the consequences would be if there's literally $1 a year, which is 0.3 cents per day. Sometimes, I get this absurd thing where it's like, "How will people in poor parts of the world afford it?" I'm like, "They are somehow on the internet. They have an electronic device, and they are on the internet, and a dollar a year is 0.3 cents a day." This is affordable for anyone, obviously".



