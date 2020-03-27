Elon Musk Reopens New York Factory To Manufacture Ventilators

Many tech companies are coming forward to lend their hand to make the world come out of the Corona pandemic. Beit Google, Apple, Facebook or Pinterest every company is helping the world with their contributions and tech support. Now it's the turn of Tesla company CEO Elon Musk…

He announced that his company Giga in New York will get reopened in order to manufacture the ventilators. This decision has been taken to help the citizens of New York. He took his Twitter to announce this news.

Last week, Musk also announced that if there is a shortage of ventilators, his company is ready to make them. He also told that his team has brought 1255 ventilators from China to assist the shortage of ventilators in New York.