Elon Musk Slashes Gold Tick Fee for Businesses on X: Find New Affordable Plans

Ever since Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter in October 2022, the platform has undergone significant transformations, now rebranded as X. Musk has introduced several changes, allowing users to post longer tweets and videos. One of the most notable alterations was the removal of the Blue Tick for many users. Musk decided that the prized checkmark, signifying influence or fame, would only be accessible to those subscribing to Twitter Blue and contributing financially to the platform.



For businesses, a distinct verification system was introduced, offering them a yellow tick mark at a hefty cost of USD 12,000 annually. However, Musk has now implemented more budget-friendly plans.

Elon Musk Introduces Affordable Verified Organizations Plan

X Verified recently announced a new basic subscription tier for businesses seeking verification on the platform. Known as the Verified Organizations Basic tier, it is now available at USD 200 per month or USD 2,000 per year. The tier is explicitly designed to cater to smaller businesses. In a tweet, X Verified highlighted, "Our new Verified Organizations Basic tier is now available for $200/month or $2000/year! Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits & priority support to enable faster growth on X."





For Indian users, the new plan is priced at Rs 16,670 per month or Rs 1,68,000 per year. In comparison, the older plan, the Full Access plan with additional benefits, costs Rs 82,300 per month. Elon Musk's move to introduce more accessible business verification plans is expected to facilitate a broader range of organizations in establishing their presence on the X platform.