Elon Musk to create TruthGPT to understand universe's nature

Who would have thought that the best way to understand the secrets of the nature of the universe would be to create an AI program entirely centred on it? The answer you are looking for is Elon Musk. The billionaire recently announced that he plans to create an AI called 'TruthGPT' (does the name ring a bell?). Musk feels that creating this AI is the only "path to safety" since the AI's primary focus will be discovering more about the universe; he will refrain from trying to get rid of humans because we are also a "beautiful part of it." universe'.



Elon Musk to create TruthGPT



Musk shared his plans to create 'TruthGPT' in a conversation with Fox News. It was recently reported that Musk will make his own Artificial Intelligence company. His statements in the Fox News interview are a confirmation of these reports.

Elon Musk said, "I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT,' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe." Talking about how this will be a safer option, he added, "And I think this might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe."

When Musk hinted at TruthGPT

If the name 'TruthGPT' sounds familiar, you're not alone. Musk had dropped a not-so-subtle hint about his plans, saying in a February tweet that we all need TruthGPT.