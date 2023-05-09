Elon Musk to Delete Inactive Twitter Accounts

Since Elon Musk took over as the new owner of Twitter, the microblogging platform has been different. From allowing long-form tweets to removing Blue Ticks from legacy accounts, Musk has introduced many changes since his highly publicized acquisition in 2022. And now, if a Twitter account has been inactive for several years, it could be deleted from the platform.



What will happen to inactive Twitter accounts?



In a recent tweet, Musk announced that Twitter accounts that have been inactive for a while would be 'purged' from the platform. And this move could affect your number of followers because inactive accounts on your follower list will no longer exist.

"We're purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see a follower count drop," Musk wrote.

We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

One user responded to Musk's tweet and said this could become a serious mistake as all "historical" tweets from all inactive accounts will be lost. The user added that Musk should 'reconsider' before proceeding with this plan.



In response to the user, Musk wrote that the accounts would be "archived."

I may be reading this incorrectly, but if you are actually deleting inactive accounts and all their historic tweets, I would STRONGLY urge you to reconsider.



Letting people know how many “active” followers they have is good information, but deleting the output of inactive… — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) May 8, 2023

Musk's tweet about content creators



In another tweet, Musk wrote that he appreciates the people who support content creators on Twitter. He also said that creators are not charged anything on their earnings for the first 12 months. Post that, though, the platform takes a 10 per cent commission.

"Your support of content creators on this platform is very much appreciated. We keep none of the subscription revenue for the first 12 months & only 10% thereafter," the tweet by Musk reads.

Your support of content creators on this platform is very much appreciated.



We keep none of the subscription revenue for the first 12 months & only 10% thereafter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

Twitter recently launched subscriptions on the platform, allowing users to charge their followers a monthly fee to consume their content. The feature can be accessed by clicking monetization in settings. Last month, Elon Musk confirmed that Twitter would soon allow publishers to charge their users per article. According to the head of Twitter, this will result in "great mutual benefit for both media organizations and the public."

With the introduction of the pay-per-article feature, non-subscribers of a publication will be able to pay for a particular article if they are interested in reading that article on Twitter.