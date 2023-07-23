Elon Musk To Replace Twitter Iconic Bird Logo; Shares New Design

Twitter owner Elon Musk took to the microblogging app on Sunday and announced that he is changing the Twitter logo. The Tesla CEO also shared the new logo design on Twitter on his social media platform and called it 'X'.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”, Elon Musk tweeted.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow," he added. According to reports, Twitter is now part of a new company called X Corp after a merger. Elon Musk hinted at this by posting ‘X’ on his Twitter account. Elon Musk is promoting his AI company, xAI, which he said will “understand the universe."

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter is also imposing daily limits on the number of direct messages unverified accounts can send. The platform said the changes will go into effect on Friday and will affect users who do not have a verified badge or Twitter Blue subscription.

The company did not reveal what the exact DM limit will be, but suggested that users who want to send unlimited DMs will need to sign up for Twitter Blue, its paid service which costs Rs 900 per month in India and offers various features and benefits.

Additionally, Elon Musk recently asked Twitter users to become verified subscribers, saying they can earn thousands of dollars per month in ad revenue sharing.

Without explaining how they can do this without registering 5 million impressions per month with 10,000+ followers, the two key conditions for making money through ad revenue sharing on Twitter, he asked them to join Twitter Blue's paid subscription.