Elon Musk Tweets, "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter"

Elon Musk wants to buy back Twitter for the same price he made him hesitate before. Before the final agreement, the CEO of Tesla joked about raising funds through his new perfume 'Burnt Hair' to buy the social media platform. In a tweet, Musk said: "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter." Twitter's lawsuit against Musk is due in court on October 17.

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

The 'Burnt Hair' perfume apparently started as a joke, but many Elon fans started buying the fragrance. Shortly after announcing the new perfume, Musk changed his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman." The so-called Finest perfume is available from the Boring Company website for Rs 8,400.00. Musk clarified that users use the Doge cryptocurrency as a mode of payment. Indian customers can use Google Pay to purchase.



After the perfume went on sale, Musk began tweeting about its sales numbers. It seems that his company managed to sell 20,000 bottles of Burnt Hair perfume, worth more than $1 million worldwide. He call his perfume " The finest fragrance on Earth".

Whether he's fundraising for Twitter or not, Musk seems to be pretty persistent with this current offer. Some even claim that the CEO of Tesla desperately wants to buy Twitter so that his private conversations with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal are not made public. He has resurrected his original offer of $54.20 a share for the company, valued at $44 billion. Previously, he backed out of the deal because he believed Twitter spoofed his spam account numbers.



Interestingly, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was recently asked what he thinks about the Twitter-Elon Musk saga. Zuckerberg said in an interview with The Verge: "I think it's interesting as a saga like you're saying, but I think even at this point, it's not actually clear what's going to happen". He added, "I think this is another one of those things that it's really unclear how it'll actually turn out".